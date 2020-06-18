All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

2503 West Walton Street

2503 West Walton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2503 West Walton Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 West Walton Street have any available units?
2503 West Walton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2503 West Walton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2503 West Walton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 West Walton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2503 West Walton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2503 West Walton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2503 West Walton Street does offer parking.
Does 2503 West Walton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 West Walton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 West Walton Street have a pool?
No, 2503 West Walton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2503 West Walton Street have accessible units?
No, 2503 West Walton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 West Walton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 West Walton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 West Walton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 West Walton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
