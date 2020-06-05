All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

25 E Delaware

25 E Delaware Pl · (312) 313-8655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 E Delaware Pl, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,185

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,655

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$2,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2bd/2b-1

$2,465

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2.5b-1

$3,755

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 25 E Delaware.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
The Roaring 20s are remembered for their stylish charm. Which is exactly what the building at 25 E. Delaware offers with its marble-floored lobby, dark wood paneling and sparkling chandeliers. From the day 25 E. Delawares doors opened in 1929 through today, this building has been home to an era of fabulous Gold Coast living.\n\nThe apartments have been updated with modern touches youll immediately fall for: hardwood floors, maple cabinets, roomy closets and new appliances. Other amazing amenities youll love include internet, DirecTV Family Package Programming, a fitness center and tons of history (totally complimentary, of course).\n\nFun historical fact: Did you know that the roof doubled as the hopsital rooftop for ER (sadly, minus the nifty helipad)? Schedule a showing to start making history in this gorgeous downtown Chicago apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25 E Delaware have any available units?
25 E Delaware offers studio floorplans starting at $1,185, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,655, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,375, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,755. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 E Delaware have?
Some of 25 E Delaware's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 E Delaware currently offering any rent specials?
25 E Delaware is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 E Delaware pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 E Delaware is pet friendly.
Does 25 E Delaware offer parking?
No, 25 E Delaware does not offer parking.
Does 25 E Delaware have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 E Delaware does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 E Delaware have a pool?
No, 25 E Delaware does not have a pool.
Does 25 E Delaware have accessible units?
No, 25 E Delaware does not have accessible units.
Does 25 E Delaware have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 E Delaware has units with dishwashers.

