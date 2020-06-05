Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry internet access

The Roaring 20s are remembered for their stylish charm. Which is exactly what the building at 25 E. Delaware offers with its marble-floored lobby, dark wood paneling and sparkling chandeliers. From the day 25 E. Delawares doors opened in 1929 through today, this building has been home to an era of fabulous Gold Coast living.



The apartments have been updated with modern touches youll immediately fall for: hardwood floors, maple cabinets, roomy closets and new appliances. Other amazing amenities youll love include internet, DirecTV Family Package Programming, a fitness center and tons of history (totally complimentary, of course).



Fun historical fact: Did you know that the roof doubled as the hopsital rooftop for ER (sadly, minus the nifty helipad)? Schedule a showing to start making history in this gorgeous downtown Chicago apartment.