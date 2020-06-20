All apartments in Chicago
2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2.
2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2

2451 North Kimball Avenue · (312) 725-6952
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2451 North Kimball Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Unit Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 3Bed/1Bath in Logan Square - Property Id: 125183

This charming Chicago 2 flat was recently awarded the 2016 Logan Square Preservation Award. It is one of the best to call home in Logan Square. The unit retains its original character with wood built-ins and original doors/floors, while adding modern amenities with updated bathroom and kitchen. Plus the unit has a recently renovated private laundry suite in the basement. Great location!
Features:
-3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,400 Sq Ft
-Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances
-Eat in kitchen, spacious dining room
-Nest thermostat
-Free private laundry
-Spacious backyard for gardening and grilling
-Street parking readily available, and one gated driveway spot
-Easy access to the Kennedy
-Extra storage available
-Window AC provided
-7 min walk to Blue Line & restaurant district
-5 min drive to I-90
Details
-$1,999/mo, 12 mo lease, no pets
-Non-refundable move-in fee $250, App fee $40/pp (will credit to first mo rent), Avail 7/1/20
For more info: tmbuildings312@gmail.com/630.697.0089
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125183
Property Id 125183

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.

