2451 N Kimball Ave Unit 2.

Unit Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 3Bed/1Bath in Logan Square - Property Id: 125183



This charming Chicago 2 flat was recently awarded the 2016 Logan Square Preservation Award. It is one of the best to call home in Logan Square. The unit retains its original character with wood built-ins and original doors/floors, while adding modern amenities with updated bathroom and kitchen. Plus the unit has a recently renovated private laundry suite in the basement. Great location!

Features:

-3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1,400 Sq Ft

-Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances

-Eat in kitchen, spacious dining room

-Nest thermostat

-Free private laundry

-Spacious backyard for gardening and grilling

-Street parking readily available, and one gated driveway spot

-Easy access to the Kennedy

-Extra storage available

-Window AC provided

-7 min walk to Blue Line & restaurant district

-5 min drive to I-90

-$1,999/mo, 12 mo lease, no pets

-Non-refundable move-in fee $250, App fee $40/pp (will credit to first mo rent), Avail 7/1/20

For more info: tmbuildings312@gmail.com/630.697.0089

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125183

No Pets Allowed



