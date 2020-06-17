All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:15 AM

2437 West Irving Park Road

2437 West Irving Park Road · (708) 655-0893
Location

2437 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Freshly painted and cleaned! Stunning, modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in North Center! Bright, open layout with dark hardwood floors throughout, 9 foot ceilings and custom millwork. Enormous, Island style white kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, quartz countertops and custom soft-close cabinets with under lighting. Spacious living room features gas fireplace, large storage closet and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking tree covered Paul Revere Park. Huge master suite with tray ceiling, recessed lighting, large walk-in closet, private balcony and master bathroom with deep Jacuzzi tub, separate glass shower, dual vanity sinks and modern finishes. In-unit LG front-load washer and dryer. Pre-wired for surround sound. Gigantic, beautifully furnished common rooftop deck. Garage parking is available at $150 per month. Fantastic location within walking distance to the best restaurants, parks, cafes, stores, nightlife and more! This is an absolute must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 West Irving Park Road have any available units?
2437 West Irving Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 West Irving Park Road have?
Some of 2437 West Irving Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 West Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
2437 West Irving Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 West Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
No, 2437 West Irving Park Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2437 West Irving Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 2437 West Irving Park Road does offer parking.
Does 2437 West Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 West Irving Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 West Irving Park Road have a pool?
No, 2437 West Irving Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 2437 West Irving Park Road have accessible units?
No, 2437 West Irving Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 West Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2437 West Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
