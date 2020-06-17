2437 West Irving Park Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Freshly painted and cleaned! Stunning, modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in North Center! Bright, open layout with dark hardwood floors throughout, 9 foot ceilings and custom millwork. Enormous, Island style white kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, quartz countertops and custom soft-close cabinets with under lighting. Spacious living room features gas fireplace, large storage closet and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking tree covered Paul Revere Park. Huge master suite with tray ceiling, recessed lighting, large walk-in closet, private balcony and master bathroom with deep Jacuzzi tub, separate glass shower, dual vanity sinks and modern finishes. In-unit LG front-load washer and dryer. Pre-wired for surround sound. Gigantic, beautifully furnished common rooftop deck. Garage parking is available at $150 per month. Fantastic location within walking distance to the best restaurants, parks, cafes, stores, nightlife and more! This is an absolute must see!