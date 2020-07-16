2421 N Oak Park Ave

Amenities
Fully renovated 2Br Heat/Water incld S/S appl - Property Id: 227162
Location: 2421 N Oak Park
Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Streer (Permit)
-Great 2BR fully renovated unit on the corner of Grand and Oak Park.
-Stainless steel appliances
-Heat and water included in the monthly rent
-Tenants are responsible for electricity, cooking gas and cable/internet
-Cats allowed, dog allowed under 25 lbs and no aggressive breeds
-Street parking with permit (easy to find)
-Laundry in building
-Close to Metra
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227162
Property Id 227162
(RLNE5827939)