Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

2421 N Oak Park Ave

2421 North Oak Park Avenue · (312) 307-6616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2421 North Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707
Montclare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fully renovated 2Br Heat/Water incld S/S appl - Property Id: 227162

Location: 2421 N Oak Park

Rent: $1325
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Building
Parking: Streer (Permit)

-Great 2BR fully renovated unit on the corner of Grand and Oak Park.
-Stainless steel appliances
-Heat and water included in the monthly rent
-Tenants are responsible for electricity, cooking gas and cable/internet
-Cats allowed, dog allowed under 25 lbs and no aggressive breeds
-Street parking with permit (easy to find)
-Laundry in building
-Close to Metra

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227162
Property Id 227162

(RLNE5827939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 N Oak Park Ave have any available units?
2421 N Oak Park Ave has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 N Oak Park Ave have?
Some of 2421 N Oak Park Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 N Oak Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2421 N Oak Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 N Oak Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 N Oak Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2421 N Oak Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2421 N Oak Park Ave offers parking.
Does 2421 N Oak Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 N Oak Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 N Oak Park Ave have a pool?
No, 2421 N Oak Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2421 N Oak Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2421 N Oak Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 N Oak Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 N Oak Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
