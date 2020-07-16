2421 N Oak Park Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Fully renovated 2Br Heat/Water incld S/S appl - Property Id: 227162



Location: 2421 N Oak Park



Rent: $1325

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet Friendly

Laundry: In Building

Parking: Streer (Permit)



-Great 2BR fully renovated unit on the corner of Grand and Oak Park.

-Stainless steel appliances

-Heat and water included in the monthly rent

-Tenants are responsible for electricity, cooking gas and cable/internet

-Cats allowed, dog allowed under 25 lbs and no aggressive breeds

-Street parking with permit (easy to find)

-Laundry in building

-Close to Metra



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227162

Property Id 227162



(RLNE5827939)