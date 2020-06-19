All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

2419 West Hutchinson

2419 West Hutchinson Street · (773) 391-8110
Location

2419 West Hutchinson Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the garden level of a North Center 6 flat is available for immediate occupancy. Residence features a wood burning fireplace, high ceilings, a walk-in closet off of the master, and tasteful tile flooring throughout. Laundry is in the unit, and the kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a private outdoor space at the back of the building. To schedule a tour, please call or text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 West Hutchinson have any available units?
2419 West Hutchinson has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 West Hutchinson have?
Some of 2419 West Hutchinson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 West Hutchinson currently offering any rent specials?
2419 West Hutchinson isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 West Hutchinson pet-friendly?
No, 2419 West Hutchinson is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2419 West Hutchinson offer parking?
No, 2419 West Hutchinson does not offer parking.
Does 2419 West Hutchinson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2419 West Hutchinson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 West Hutchinson have a pool?
No, 2419 West Hutchinson does not have a pool.
Does 2419 West Hutchinson have accessible units?
No, 2419 West Hutchinson does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 West Hutchinson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 West Hutchinson has units with dishwashers.
