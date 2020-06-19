2419 West Hutchinson

Amenities

Remarkable 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the garden level of a North Center 6 flat is available for immediate occupancy. Residence features a wood burning fireplace, high ceilings, a walk-in closet off of the master, and tasteful tile flooring throughout. Laundry is in the unit, and the kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There is a private outdoor space at the back of the building. To schedule a tour, please call or text Michael Keating at 773-391-8110.



Terms: One year lease