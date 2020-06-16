2414 West Homer Street

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex down with parking included!

Updated and remodeled! Duplex down with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bathrooms are gorgeous with updated tile. Bedrooms downstairs have a second living room/sitting area. Beautiful upgraded kitchen, hardwood floors, central AC, and in unit laundry. Grassy fenced in and secure yard with landscaping. One outdoor parking spot included in rent. STEPS to the Western blue line, Starbucks, The 606, etc. -- wonderful area for commuters and pet owners!! Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis with additional fee.



