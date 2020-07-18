2414 W Winnemac Avenue

Amenities

2BR/1BA plus den, available now! Very bright and cheerful with southern, eastern, western, and northern exposures on a tree-lined residential street. Closets galore! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with white appliances (refrigerator, stove), formal dining room, open den, enclosed porch, free laundry in the basement, large, fenced-in yard, and garage parking is available. Near the Western Brown Line, Western, Foster, Lawrence, and Lincoln bus routes and close to the heart of Lincoln Square's groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes! Strong applications, please, with good to excellent credit and rental history preferred! No eviction or recent bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, 1 month security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing. 1 year lease. Garage parking for $100/mo. No 3rd party applications accepted. Pets negotiable for additional pet fee - no aggressive breeds. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Unit will be touched up, freshened up prior to move-in. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now