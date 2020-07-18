All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:29 PM

2414 W Winnemac Avenue

2414 West Winnemac Avenue · (773) 697-4474
Location

2414 West Winnemac Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2BR/1BA plus den, available now! Very bright and cheerful with southern, eastern, western, and northern exposures on a tree-lined residential street. Closets galore! Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with white appliances (refrigerator, stove), formal dining room, open den, enclosed porch, free laundry in the basement, large, fenced-in yard, and garage parking is available. Near the Western Brown Line, Western, Foster, Lawrence, and Lincoln bus routes and close to the heart of Lincoln Square's groceries, restaurants, shops and cafes! Strong applications, please, with good to excellent credit and rental history preferred! No eviction or recent bankrupcty records accepted! $65 credit/background check per person 18 years and older, 1 month security deposit and first month's rent due at lease signing. 1 year lease. Garage parking for $100/mo. No 3rd party applications accepted. Pets negotiable for additional pet fee - no aggressive breeds. No smoking in unit. Tenants pay all utilities. Unit will be touched up, freshened up prior to move-in. Section 8 applicants welcome. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 W Winnemac Avenue have any available units?
2414 W Winnemac Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 W Winnemac Avenue have?
Some of 2414 W Winnemac Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 W Winnemac Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2414 W Winnemac Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 W Winnemac Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 W Winnemac Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2414 W Winnemac Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2414 W Winnemac Avenue offers parking.
Does 2414 W Winnemac Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2414 W Winnemac Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 W Winnemac Avenue have a pool?
No, 2414 W Winnemac Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2414 W Winnemac Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2414 W Winnemac Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 W Winnemac Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 W Winnemac Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
