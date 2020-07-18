2408 West Rice Street

Amenities

Available 08/01/2020. Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom condo in perfect Ukrainian Village Location. This home features floor to ceiling windows, washer/dryer in-unit, a private balcony, and a master suite with a whirlpool tub and spa bath. the Chef's Kitchen is spectacular with stainless steel appliances, vent hood, wine fridge, and ample storage. The building offers a shared rooftop deck to take in the city. 4 blocks to your closest park. 5 blocks to Mariano's Grocery store. Multiple restaurant and bar options just blocks away on Chicago Ave. Reserved Garage Parking included in the monthly rental rate. Two pets max allowed, each under 50 lbs with an additional one-time pet fee. No security deposit. $500 non-refundable administrative fee in lieu of a one-month security deposit.