All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2408 West Rice Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2408 West Rice Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

2408 West Rice Street

2408 W Rice St · (248) 470-0871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2408 W Rice St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Available 08/01/2020. Spacious 3bedroom/2bathroom condo in perfect Ukrainian Village Location. This home features floor to ceiling windows, washer/dryer in-unit, a private balcony, and a master suite with a whirlpool tub and spa bath. the Chef's Kitchen is spectacular with stainless steel appliances, vent hood, wine fridge, and ample storage. The building offers a shared rooftop deck to take in the city. 4 blocks to your closest park. 5 blocks to Mariano's Grocery store. Multiple restaurant and bar options just blocks away on Chicago Ave. Reserved Garage Parking included in the monthly rental rate. Two pets max allowed, each under 50 lbs with an additional one-time pet fee. No security deposit. $500 non-refundable administrative fee in lieu of a one-month security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 West Rice Street have any available units?
2408 West Rice Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 West Rice Street have?
Some of 2408 West Rice Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 West Rice Street currently offering any rent specials?
2408 West Rice Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 West Rice Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2408 West Rice Street is pet friendly.
Does 2408 West Rice Street offer parking?
Yes, 2408 West Rice Street offers parking.
Does 2408 West Rice Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2408 West Rice Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 West Rice Street have a pool?
Yes, 2408 West Rice Street has a pool.
Does 2408 West Rice Street have accessible units?
No, 2408 West Rice Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 West Rice Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 West Rice Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2408 West Rice Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2834-38 N Orchard
2834 North Orchard Street
Chicago, IL 60657
Hyde Park Tower Apartments
5140 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
7925 S Phillips
7925 S Phillips Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Reside on North Park
1700 N North Park Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5514 S.blackstone Ave A
5514 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Plaza
5501 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60644
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
7317 S Chappel
7317 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity