2357-8 W. School

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $350-$650
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 dogs and cats only, others waived
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet, per month
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Parking garage, covered parking included in rent.