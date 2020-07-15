All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:56 AM

2357-8 W. School

2357 West School Street · (312) 500-2970
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2357 West School Street, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2357-4W · Avail. now

$2,939

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2357-8 W. School.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The city is your doorstep at 2357-8 W. School, where everyday conveniences are yours to enjoy in one of Chicago's most unique neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant over 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $350-$650
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 dogs and cats only, others waived
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet, per month
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Parking garage, covered parking included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357-8 W. School have any available units?
2357-8 W. School has a unit available for $2,939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357-8 W. School have?
Some of 2357-8 W. School's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357-8 W. School currently offering any rent specials?
2357-8 W. School is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357-8 W. School pet-friendly?
Yes, 2357-8 W. School is pet friendly.
Does 2357-8 W. School offer parking?
Yes, 2357-8 W. School offers parking.
Does 2357-8 W. School have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2357-8 W. School offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357-8 W. School have a pool?
No, 2357-8 W. School does not have a pool.
Does 2357-8 W. School have accessible units?
No, 2357-8 W. School does not have accessible units.
Does 2357-8 W. School have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2357-8 W. School has units with dishwashers.
