Chicago, IL
2352 Touhy Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2352 Touhy Ave.
2352 West Touhy Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2352 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
modern unit with eat-in kitchen & hardwood flooring, HEAT/GAS & Water INCL, Well lit and enclosed rear entrance.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2352 Touhy Ave. have any available units?
2352 Touhy Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2352 Touhy Ave. have?
Some of 2352 Touhy Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 2352 Touhy Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Touhy Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Touhy Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2352 Touhy Ave. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 2352 Touhy Ave. offer parking?
No, 2352 Touhy Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2352 Touhy Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Touhy Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Touhy Ave. have a pool?
No, 2352 Touhy Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Touhy Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2352 Touhy Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Touhy Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Touhy Ave. has units with dishwashers.
