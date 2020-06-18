All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:57 PM

2343 GREENVIEW

2343 N Greenview Ave · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2343 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Prime Lincoln Park/DePaul Location! Very charming 1 lofted bedroom + den/1 bathroom apartment. True open loft layout with 14 ft ceilings. This unit has floor to ceiling windows with a bunch of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Sliding doors off of living room lead to a large private deck. Shared laundry on site and extra storage unit located in basement. This apartment is just steps away from Marianos, Restaurants, bars, CTA, etc. Pets are welcome for additional one time fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 GREENVIEW have any available units?
2343 GREENVIEW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 GREENVIEW have?
Some of 2343 GREENVIEW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 GREENVIEW currently offering any rent specials?
2343 GREENVIEW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 GREENVIEW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 GREENVIEW is pet friendly.
Does 2343 GREENVIEW offer parking?
No, 2343 GREENVIEW does not offer parking.
Does 2343 GREENVIEW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 GREENVIEW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 GREENVIEW have a pool?
No, 2343 GREENVIEW does not have a pool.
Does 2343 GREENVIEW have accessible units?
No, 2343 GREENVIEW does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 GREENVIEW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2343 GREENVIEW does not have units with dishwashers.
