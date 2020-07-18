All apartments in Chicago
2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205
2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205

2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue · (312) 282-3336
2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
Spacious, loft-like, open-style Bucktown 2 br, 2 bath condo overlooking the 606 Bloomingdale Trail! Features extra wide living/dining area with corner gas fireplace and balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite counters, 42” maple cabinets and stainless appliances. Extra-large bedrooms--master with walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, double vanity. Washer/dryer in unit. Fantastic location near lots of Wicker Park dining/entertainment options. Steps to Blue line, 606 trail. Garage parking spot available for extra $$. No pets.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 have any available units?
2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 have?
Some of 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 pet-friendly?
No, 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 offer parking?
Yes, 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 offers parking.
Does 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 have a pool?
No, 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 have accessible units?
No, 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
