2342 West Bloomingdale Avenue 205 - 205

Amenities
Spacious, loft-like, open-style Bucktown 2 br, 2 bath condo overlooking the 606 Bloomingdale Trail! Features extra wide living/dining area with corner gas fireplace and balcony. Hardwood floors throughout, kitchen with granite counters, 42” maple cabinets and stainless appliances. Extra-large bedrooms--master with walk-in closet, Jacuzzi tub, double vanity. Washer/dryer in unit. Fantastic location near lots of Wicker Park dining/entertainment options. Steps to Blue line, 606 trail. Garage parking spot available for extra $$. No pets.