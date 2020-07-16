All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

2340 West ADAMS Street

2340 West Adams Street · (224) 805-0825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2340 West Adams Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This you have to see: a Modern, classy 3 story townhome. Your main floor has a bright foyer, den and access to 2 car garage and patio. Hop upstairs to spacious Living Room, Gorgeous Kitchen (42 inch cabinets, granite counter-tops, and Stainless steel appliances), and half bath. In-unit washer and dryer. Ready for bed, choose from a stylish master bedroom with en-suite bath(whirlpool tub) and walk-in closet or large second bedroom with plenty of closet space. Features include hardwood floors, newer carpet all located in a gated and secured development with views of a beautiful landscaped courtyard. Nice outdoor patio for entertaining. Very close to all that West Loop & Fulton Market have to offer! Conveniently located near I-290 Expwy, United Center, Medical District, Pete's Produce, CTA bus and more. Move-In/Out Fee: $150 non-refundable. Renter's insurance is required. Pictures are previous to current tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 West ADAMS Street have any available units?
2340 West ADAMS Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 West ADAMS Street have?
Some of 2340 West ADAMS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 West ADAMS Street currently offering any rent specials?
2340 West ADAMS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 West ADAMS Street pet-friendly?
No, 2340 West ADAMS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2340 West ADAMS Street offer parking?
Yes, 2340 West ADAMS Street offers parking.
Does 2340 West ADAMS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 West ADAMS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 West ADAMS Street have a pool?
Yes, 2340 West ADAMS Street has a pool.
Does 2340 West ADAMS Street have accessible units?
No, 2340 West ADAMS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 West ADAMS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 West ADAMS Street has units with dishwashers.
