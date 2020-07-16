2340 West ADAMS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

This you have to see: a Modern, classy 3 story townhome. Your main floor has a bright foyer, den and access to 2 car garage and patio. Hop upstairs to spacious Living Room, Gorgeous Kitchen (42 inch cabinets, granite counter-tops, and Stainless steel appliances), and half bath. In-unit washer and dryer. Ready for bed, choose from a stylish master bedroom with en-suite bath(whirlpool tub) and walk-in closet or large second bedroom with plenty of closet space. Features include hardwood floors, newer carpet all located in a gated and secured development with views of a beautiful landscaped courtyard. Nice outdoor patio for entertaining. Very close to all that West Loop & Fulton Market have to offer! Conveniently located near I-290 Expwy, United Center, Medical District, Pete's Produce, CTA bus and more. Move-In/Out Fee: $150 non-refundable. Renter's insurance is required. Pictures are previous to current tenant.