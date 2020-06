2336 North WAYNE Avenue

Amenities

LINCOLN PARK DEPAUL 2 BED 1 BATH REMODELED APARTMENT. 10 FT CEILINGS ADD AN EXTRA DIMENSION AS YOU ENTER THE LIVING AREA. AIR-CONDITIONED, CUSTOM CABINETRY KITCHEN INCLUDING DISHWASHER, FRESHLY PAINTED, CROWN MOLDING AND HARDWOOD FLOORS, BATH WITH 1 PIECE TUB/SHOWER, LOVELY TREE LINED QUIET STREET NEAR DEPAUL CAMPUS AND WALK TO THE BROWN/RED LINE EL STOP, CONVENIENT STREET PARKING AND BEAUTIFUL SHELTERED COURTYARD FOR GRILLING. SMOKE FREE APARTMENT, NO SECURITY DEPOSIT, ONE TIME NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE OF $300 PER OCCUPANT OR 1ST AND LAST MONTH'S RENT AT THE SIGNING OF THE LEASE. ACCEPTABLE CREDIT CHECK AND BACKGROUND CHECK MUST BE RUN BY THE LISTING OFFICE ON SUPPLIED APPLICATION FORM . NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE BY CASH OR CHECK DUE AT TIME OF APPLICATION. FEES AND APPLICATION AVAILABLE UNDER "ADDITIONAL INFORMATION".