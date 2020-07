Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool table garage hot tub media room

Live the Luxury Life in the Heart of Lincoln Park - Property Id: 251060



Huge extra wide 5600sq/ft 5 bedroom/4.1 bathroom house! Large living space on main floor w/ gorgeous coffered ceilings. True Chefs kitchen w/ all high end appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Custom millwork throughout the home. Spacious master bed w/ spa like bath. Rare 3 beds on one floor! Heated lower lever with Full Theatre room w/ stadium seating! Top floor is perfect for entertaining w/ bar area, pool table, and roof deck w/ hot tub! Tons of outdoor space. Plenty of natural light throughout. 3 fireplaces! Super Rare ATTACHED 2 Car Garage! This home won't disappoint!

No Pets Allowed



