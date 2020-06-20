Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2334 West Waveland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2334 West Waveland
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2334 West Waveland
2334 West Waveland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
North Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2334 West Waveland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic North Center location!! The unit comes with hardwood floors, central heat and air, standard kitchen and bath. No dishwasher. Cats are ok.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2334 West Waveland have any available units?
2334 West Waveland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2334 West Waveland have?
Some of 2334 West Waveland's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2334 West Waveland currently offering any rent specials?
2334 West Waveland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 West Waveland pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 West Waveland is pet friendly.
Does 2334 West Waveland offer parking?
No, 2334 West Waveland does not offer parking.
Does 2334 West Waveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 West Waveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 West Waveland have a pool?
No, 2334 West Waveland does not have a pool.
Does 2334 West Waveland have accessible units?
No, 2334 West Waveland does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 West Waveland have units with dishwashers?
No, 2334 West Waveland does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
5532 S.kenwood Ave
5532 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60637
Reside on Stratford
525 W Stratford Pl
Chicago, IL 60657
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue
5128 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1331 W Estes
1331 West Estes Avenue
Chicago, IL 60626
350 W Oakdale
350 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College