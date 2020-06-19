All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2333 North Bosworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2333 North Bosworth Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:58 PM

2333 North Bosworth Avenue

2333 North Bosworth Avenue · (773) 329-6330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2333 North Bosworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LP/DePaul area beautiful 2 Bed/2 bath condo.Gorgeous kitchen features, marble counters, stainless steel appliances include 36" Wolf Range, KitchenAid fridge, double drawer freezer, DSW, pot filler, wine fridge, Grohe fixtures, bright and sunny, hand scraped floors, custom millwork, coffered ceilings, custom built-ins, beautiful master ensuite w/steam shower, separate tub, body sprays and double vanity. Great storage with built out closets. Large back deck off of master bedroom. Extra common deck above the garage. Great location, close to Clybourn shops, transportation, DePaul,Loyola, as well as Bucktown, Roscoe Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 North Bosworth Avenue have any available units?
2333 North Bosworth Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2333 North Bosworth Avenue have?
Some of 2333 North Bosworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 North Bosworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2333 North Bosworth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 North Bosworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2333 North Bosworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2333 North Bosworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2333 North Bosworth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2333 North Bosworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2333 North Bosworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 North Bosworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2333 North Bosworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2333 North Bosworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2333 North Bosworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 North Bosworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 North Bosworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2333 North Bosworth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3838 N. Broadway
3838 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60613
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
8456 S Wabash Ave
8456 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
AMLI 900
900 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
846 N Hoyne
846 North Hoyne Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
424 W. Diversey
424 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
1154-56 E. 56th Street
1154 E 56th St
Chicago, IL 60637
Belmont by Reside Flats
425 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity