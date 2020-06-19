2333 North Bosworth Avenue

Amenities
LP/DePaul area beautiful 2 Bed/2 bath condo.Gorgeous kitchen features, marble counters, stainless steel appliances include 36" Wolf Range, KitchenAid fridge, double drawer freezer, DSW, pot filler, wine fridge, Grohe fixtures, bright and sunny, hand scraped floors, custom millwork, coffered ceilings, custom built-ins, beautiful master ensuite w/steam shower, separate tub, body sprays and double vanity. Great storage with built out closets. Large back deck off of master bedroom. Extra common deck above the garage. Great location, close to Clybourn shops, transportation, DePaul,Loyola, as well as Bucktown, Roscoe Village!