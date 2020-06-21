All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201

2330 W Saint Paul Ave · (443) 856-7274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2330 W Saint Paul Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #201 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit #201 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath~ In-Unit W/D - Property Id: 295683

Beautiful 2 bed, 1.5 bath~ In-Unit W/D, balcony, 2 outdoor parking spots included!
Wicker Park/Bucktown 2 bed, 1.5 bath condo features open living space, granite counters, SS appliances, Recently replaced hardwood floors, gas fireplace, balcony, lots of natural light and in-unit laundry. Basic cable, Internet and TWO uncovered parking spaces are included in the rent! Trendy location, just blocks to Armitage/Western Blue Line and 90/94. Close to the best of everything that Wicker Park and Bucktown have to offer! New carpet! Available 8/1!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295683
Property Id 295683

(RLNE5838059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 have any available units?
2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 have?
Some of 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 pet-friendly?
No, 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 offer parking?
Yes, 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 does offer parking.
Does 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 have a pool?
No, 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 does not have a pool.
Does 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2330 W Saint Paul Ave #201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
The Hudson
750 N Hudson Ave
Chicago, IL 60654
Circa 922
922 W Washington Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607
6751 S Jeffery Apartments
6751 S Jeffery Blvd
Chicago, IL 60649
7801-03 S Cornell
7801 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Wilson Court Apartments
1901 W Wilson Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
5125 S.kenwood Ave
5125 South Kenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
596 West Hawthorne
596 W Hawthorne Pl
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity