Chicago, IL
233 E WACKER DR
Last updated March 8 2020 at 2:45 AM

233 E WACKER DR

233 East Wacker Drive · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

233 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601
The Loop

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
valet service
~Walking Distance To Everything!~ One Bedroom in Streeterville at COLUMBUS PLAZA
Start your day soaking in the view of the Chicago skyline, Lake Michigan and the river from your floor-to-ceiling windows. Then walk to work, shopping, dining&hellip; wherever! Located on Wacker Drive and just east of Michigan Avenue, you're literally steps from everything. Columbus Plaza is one of the few apartments connected to Chicago's underground Pedway, so you have indoor access to restaurants, shopping and offices throughout the Loop. Columbus Plaza is built for the way you live. Full time door staff. Well-equipped fitness center with skyline views. Generous floor plans. Large walk-in closets. ~Community Amenities: -48TH Floor Fitness Room with Tvs/ Ipod Docks -Bicycle Storage Available -Full-Time Door Staff -Full-Time, On-Site Management and Maintenance Team -Gorgeous Year-Round Sun Room with A Retractable Skylight -Guaranteed Satisfaction -Habitat Extras Program -Habitat On Call -Indoor Pedway Access To The Metra Train, Shopping, Restaurants and Conveniences -Internet Lounge with Printers, Scanners, and Free Wi-Fi -Moving Made Easy -Proud To Serve Discount Of 5% -Renovated Laundry Room -Resident Referral Program -Stay with Habitat -Valet Parking Available ~Apartment Amenities: -Complimentary Storage Lockers On Every Floor -Formal, Separate Dining Areas -Generous Floorplans -Individually-Controlled Central Heating and Air Conditioning -Large Walk-In Closets -Plank Flooring, Silver Appliances, and Berber Carpet In Select Units. One Bedroom Apartment price ranges from $1,763 -to $2,588 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 E WACKER DR have any available units?
233 E WACKER DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 233 E WACKER DR have?
Some of 233 E WACKER DR's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 E WACKER DR currently offering any rent specials?
233 E WACKER DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 E WACKER DR pet-friendly?
No, 233 E WACKER DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 233 E WACKER DR offer parking?
Yes, 233 E WACKER DR does offer parking.
Does 233 E WACKER DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 E WACKER DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 E WACKER DR have a pool?
No, 233 E WACKER DR does not have a pool.
Does 233 E WACKER DR have accessible units?
No, 233 E WACKER DR does not have accessible units.
Does 233 E WACKER DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 E WACKER DR does not have units with dishwashers.
