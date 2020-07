Amenities

This spacious, 2 room rehabbed studio in Logan Square features a separate, gorgeous, full-sized rehabbed kitchen with granite and SS appliances and room for a dining area! The unit has hardwood floors, excellent closet space and good natural light!Located in a gorgeous courtyard building, this building is about 5 blocks to the California Blue line stop and all that Logan Square has to offer!! 1 block to Fullerton bus stop and a few minutes to the expressway!