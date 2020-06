Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Newly rehabbed 3 bed/2 bath apartment in the heart of Wicker Park! Unit features hardwood floors throughout, newly remodeled kitchen with modern finishes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer and central A/C. Very spacious and loads of natural light. Steps away from tons of restaurants, shops, and all that Bucktown has to offer. Quick walk to Blue line and the 606. Cats welcome!