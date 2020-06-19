All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2324 W Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2324 W Monroe St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2324 W Monroe St

2324 West Monroe Street · (773) 313-5099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2324 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2095 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bed/2 Bath in Tri-Taylor! W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 267544

Striking condo-quality rehabbed three-bedroom, two-bathroom in Tri Taylor features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, large bedrooms and fantastic closet space. 3 parking spaces are available for rent for $75/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267544
Property Id 267544

(RLNE5729136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 W Monroe St have any available units?
2324 W Monroe St has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 W Monroe St have?
Some of 2324 W Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 W Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
2324 W Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 W Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 W Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 2324 W Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 2324 W Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 2324 W Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 W Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 W Monroe St have a pool?
No, 2324 W Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 2324 W Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 2324 W Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 W Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 W Monroe St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2324 W Monroe St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

3356-58 N Sheffield
3356 North Sheffield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
8057 S Laflin Ave
8057 S Laflin St
Chicago, IL 60620
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1111 N. Dearborn
1111 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity