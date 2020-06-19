2324 W Monroe St

Amenities
3 Bed/2 Bath in Tri-Taylor! W/D IN UNIT! - Property Id: 267544
Striking condo-quality rehabbed three-bedroom, two-bathroom in Tri Taylor features central air, gas forced air heating, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, spacious living area, large bedrooms and fantastic closet space. 3 parking spaces are available for rent for $75/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267544
Property Id 267544
