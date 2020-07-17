All apartments in Chicago
2323 N Lincoln Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2323 N Lincoln Ave 2

2323 North Lincoln Avenue · (224) 938-5877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2323 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
yoga
lc - Property Id: 305143

Fitness center and yoga studio
Game room with arcade, shuffleboard and pool tables
Sky lounge with entertainment kitchen
Rooftop pool, hot tub and sun deck
Outdoor dining area with seating, built-in grills
Pet spa, owner's lounge and private dog run
Frequent resident social events
Children's playground
Bicycle storage and maintenance area
On-site parking garage for residents and guests
ChargePoint car charging stations
100% smoke-free environment
24/7 attended lobby with concierge services
Dry cleaning pick-up/drop-off service
Automated package lockers
Cold storage for grocery and flower deliveries
Complimentary coffee bar
Robust rewards program
Complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas
Professional on-site management team
24/7 emergency-response maintenance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2323-n-lincoln-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/305143
Property Id 305143

(RLNE5938582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 have any available units?
2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 have?
Some of 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 has a pool.
Does 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 N Lincoln Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
