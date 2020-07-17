2323 N Lincoln Ave 2

Amenities
Fitness center and yoga studio
Game room with arcade, shuffleboard and pool tables
Sky lounge with entertainment kitchen
Rooftop pool, hot tub and sun deck
Outdoor dining area with seating, built-in grills
Pet spa, owner's lounge and private dog run
Frequent resident social events
Children's playground
Bicycle storage and maintenance area
On-site parking garage for residents and guests
ChargePoint car charging stations
100% smoke-free environment
24/7 attended lobby with concierge services
Dry cleaning pick-up/drop-off service
Automated package lockers
Cold storage for grocery and flower deliveries
Complimentary coffee bar
Robust rewards program
Complimentary Wi-Fi in common areas
Professional on-site management team
24/7 emergency-response maintenance
