2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515

Amenities

pool playground clubhouse some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool internet access

Unit 515 Available 08/08/20 Spacious studio in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 315452



Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, these apartments are a walker and biker's paradise! Come and explore nearby parks including Linne Monument, Cummings Playground, and Alfred Caldwell Lilly Pool- short walk to CTA Bus Lines 22, 26, 151 and 156. This community is also a 16-minute walk from the Brown Line, Purple Line and Red Line at the Fullerton Stop. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the laundry lounge while surfing the web with free WiFi. Don't worry about additional utility bills, all utilities are included. Take in a round of golf or enjoy walking or biking the lake front. Shopping is right around the corner. Relax and dine at the many of the wonderful restaurants offering anything from burgers to sushi.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2322-commonwealth-ave.-chicago-il-unit-515/315452

Property Id 315452



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5950458)