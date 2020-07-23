All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515

2322 North Commonwealth Avenue · (224) 435-9762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2322 North Commonwealth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 515 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
playground
clubhouse
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
Unit 515 Available 08/08/20 Spacious studio in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 315452

Located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in Chicago, these apartments are a walker and biker's paradise! Come and explore nearby parks including Linne Monument, Cummings Playground, and Alfred Caldwell Lilly Pool- short walk to CTA Bus Lines 22, 26, 151 and 156. This community is also a 16-minute walk from the Brown Line, Purple Line and Red Line at the Fullerton Stop. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the laundry lounge while surfing the web with free WiFi. Don't worry about additional utility bills, all utilities are included. Take in a round of golf or enjoy walking or biking the lake front. Shopping is right around the corner. Relax and dine at the many of the wonderful restaurants offering anything from burgers to sushi.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2322-commonwealth-ave.-chicago-il-unit-515/315452
Property Id 315452

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 have any available units?
2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 have?
Some of 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515's amenities include pool, playground, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 pet-friendly?
No, 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 offer parking?
No, 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 does not offer parking.
Does 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 have a pool?
Yes, 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 has a pool.
Does 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 have accessible units?
No, 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2322 Commonwealth Ave. 515?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Lakeview 3200
3218 North Clark Street
Chicago, IL 60626
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue
5528 S Everett Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Regents Park
5035 S East End Ave.
Chicago, IL 60615
2738 N. Pine Grove Ave.
2738 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChicago 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Apartments
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity