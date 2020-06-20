All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2306 N LINCOLN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2306 N LINCOLN
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:17 AM

2306 N LINCOLN

2306 North Lincoln Avenue · (219) 221-1782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2306 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
One Bedroom in Lincoln Park
Huge 1BR near DePaul. HWF, central air, exposed brick walls w/decorative fireplace, laundry in bldg. Walk to DePaul, Fullerton CTA. No dogs, no smoking. *Photos may be of similar unit*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 N LINCOLN have any available units?
2306 N LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2306 N LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
2306 N LINCOLN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 N LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 2306 N LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2306 N LINCOLN offer parking?
No, 2306 N LINCOLN does not offer parking.
Does 2306 N LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 N LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 N LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 2306 N LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 2306 N LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 2306 N LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 N LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 N LINCOLN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 N LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2306 N LINCOLN has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2306 N LINCOLN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5401-5409 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
5401 S Cottage Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1916 Winona Apt.
1916 W Winona St
Chicago, IL 60640
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
420 E Ohio
420 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
State and Grand
505 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
5300-5308 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5300 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
1819 W Belmont
1819 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity