Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

227 W Eugenie St

227 West Eugenie Street · (786) 622-6882
Location

227 West Eugenie Street, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2195 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 2 BED in Old Town! In-unit laundry - Property Id: 276285

Beautiful gut rehab, all new! Marble kitchen, bamboo hardwood floors throughout and laundry in unit. High end furnishings include 2 new beds, 2 dressers, LCD TV, marble dining table, towels and cookware. A/C in unit. This is a must see.

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/276285
Property Id 276285

(RLNE5850345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 W Eugenie St have any available units?
227 W Eugenie St has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 W Eugenie St have?
Some of 227 W Eugenie St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 W Eugenie St currently offering any rent specials?
227 W Eugenie St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 W Eugenie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 W Eugenie St is pet friendly.
Does 227 W Eugenie St offer parking?
No, 227 W Eugenie St does not offer parking.
Does 227 W Eugenie St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 W Eugenie St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 W Eugenie St have a pool?
No, 227 W Eugenie St does not have a pool.
Does 227 W Eugenie St have accessible units?
No, 227 W Eugenie St does not have accessible units.
Does 227 W Eugenie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 W Eugenie St has units with dishwashers.
