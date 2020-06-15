All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 17 2020 at 7:31 PM

227 East Walton Place

227 East Walton Place · (847) 812-2156
Location

227 East Walton Place, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8E · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Apartment located on prominent Walton Pl in Chicago's Desirable Gold Coast Neighborhood! This unit features high end hardwood floors throughout, modern stainless steel & granite kitchen, huge living room, dining area, 2 big bedrooms, 2 lavish bathrooms, central heat/ac, in unit washer/ dryer & unique city views! Blocks from home enjoy Lake Michigan, Oak St Beach, Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, Northwestern's Campus & Lakeshore Dr! Parking options available! Ready for Move In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 East Walton Place have any available units?
227 East Walton Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 East Walton Place have?
Some of 227 East Walton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 East Walton Place currently offering any rent specials?
227 East Walton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 East Walton Place pet-friendly?
No, 227 East Walton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 227 East Walton Place offer parking?
Yes, 227 East Walton Place does offer parking.
Does 227 East Walton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 East Walton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 East Walton Place have a pool?
No, 227 East Walton Place does not have a pool.
Does 227 East Walton Place have accessible units?
No, 227 East Walton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 227 East Walton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 East Walton Place has units with dishwashers.
