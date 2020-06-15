227 East Walton Place

Amenities
Luxurious 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Apartment located on prominent Walton Pl in Chicago's Desirable Gold Coast Neighborhood! This unit features high end hardwood floors throughout, modern stainless steel & granite kitchen, huge living room, dining area, 2 big bedrooms, 2 lavish bathrooms, central heat/ac, in unit washer/ dryer & unique city views! Blocks from home enjoy Lake Michigan, Oak St Beach, Navy Pier, The Magnificent Mile, Northwestern's Campus & Lakeshore Dr! Parking options available! Ready for Move In!