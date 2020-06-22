2251 West Rice

Amenities

Gut Rehabbed Building in UK Village (2251 W. Rice) Available as of July 1 or August 1 (flexible) ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: First Floor Unit (NOT ground level) New Stainless Kitchen Appliances Quartz Countertops New Kitchen Cabinets Laundry in Unit Central Heat/AC Hardwood Floors Throughout Gut Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Large Glass Shower High Ceilings Great Natural Light Throughout Very Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom (accommodates king bed easily) Excellent Closet Space Gas Fireplace Intercom System Basement Storage Neighborhood: Located on a beautiful, tree lined street 4 blocks away from Mariano's, Trendy Restaurants, Coffee shops on Chicago Ave! Short walk to Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants on Division Street Steps from Chicago Ave. Bus Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Please text Roxanne for showings (630)-338-7917



Terms: One year lease