2251 West Rice
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

2251 West Rice

2251 W Rice St · (630) 338-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2251 W Rice St, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
Gut Rehabbed Building in UK Village (2251 W. Rice) Available as of July 1 or August 1 (flexible) ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: First Floor Unit (NOT ground level) New Stainless Kitchen Appliances Quartz Countertops New Kitchen Cabinets Laundry in Unit Central Heat/AC Hardwood Floors Throughout Gut Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Large Glass Shower High Ceilings Great Natural Light Throughout Very Spacious Living Room Large Bedroom (accommodates king bed easily) Excellent Closet Space Gas Fireplace Intercom System Basement Storage Neighborhood: Located on a beautiful, tree lined street 4 blocks away from Mariano's, Trendy Restaurants, Coffee shops on Chicago Ave! Short walk to Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants on Division Street Steps from Chicago Ave. Bus Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Please text Roxanne for showings (630)-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2251 West Rice have any available units?
2251 West Rice doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2251 West Rice have?
Some of 2251 West Rice's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2251 West Rice currently offering any rent specials?
2251 West Rice isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2251 West Rice pet-friendly?
Yes, 2251 West Rice is pet friendly.
Does 2251 West Rice offer parking?
No, 2251 West Rice does not offer parking.
Does 2251 West Rice have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2251 West Rice offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2251 West Rice have a pool?
No, 2251 West Rice does not have a pool.
Does 2251 West Rice have accessible units?
No, 2251 West Rice does not have accessible units.
Does 2251 West Rice have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2251 West Rice has units with dishwashers.
