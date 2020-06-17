225 West Randolph

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center coffee bar doorman 24hr gym parking pool bike storage hot tub media room

Named after the elevated train tracks that "loop" around the heart of downtown Chicago, you'll find this neighborhood bustling with professionals of all ages throughout the week. Being a busy part of town and truly giving off that hustle and bustle feeling associated with all major cities, The Loop is littered with historic landmarks and popular hot spots such as Millennium Park, The Bean, Chicago Athletic Club, The Art Institute of Chicago, and so much more! The Loop is also an ideal date spot in the city as this neighborhood is home to Chicago's Theatre District. Being in the heart of the city means you'll never run out of things to do and places to see! Features: -Movable Kitchen Island -Granite Counter Tops -Wood Floors -Huge Windows with City Views -Laundry in-unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Free Coffee/Tea Daily -Library/Study Room -Parking For Rent -Roof Decks with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Large Indoor Swimming Pool and Hot Tub Contact for up to date availability.



Terms: One year lease