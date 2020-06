Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bed with a modern kitchen. SS appliances - Property Id: 296674



Great unit. Remodeled!



The unit features lots of living space

An abundance of closet space

Modern kitchen. SS appliances: dishwasher, microwave, fridge, stove.

Spacious bedrooms

Laundry in building



*To schedule a showing or for more information contact Klaudia from Landstar Realty at 224.875.9115



*Please contact me before applying to confirm availability. Application fees are non-refundable.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296674

Property Id 296674



(RLNE5842971)