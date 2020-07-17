All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

2245 West McLean Avenue

2245 West Mclean Avenue · (312) 307-4390
Location

2245 West Mclean Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Spectacular renovation of classic Chicago two-flat in superb north Bucktown location across the street from sought after Pulaski school and steps to all things Damen and Armitage. This main unit occupies the entirety of the main and top floors along with the exclusive rights to the garage rooftop deck, turf patio and two car garage. The immaculate unit lives like a single family with the all hardwood main level featuring formal living/dining areas, heated floors, 4th bedroom, well appointed 3rd full bathroom, office nook and spacious open kitchen and family room space with chef's white kitchen, granite counters, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and glass tiled backsplash. The top floor has generous sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms that connect to a play or office space, full laundry room with side-by-side washer dryer, 2nd full bathroom and a luxe master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like master bathroom with heated floors, steam shower, soaking tub and double bowl vanity. Completing the unit is an amazing rooftop deck, turf patio and 2 car garage. One year lease beginning as early as 7/22/20 and the unit is also available furnished at the same rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 West McLean Avenue have any available units?
2245 West McLean Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 West McLean Avenue have?
Some of 2245 West McLean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 West McLean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2245 West McLean Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 West McLean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2245 West McLean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2245 West McLean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2245 West McLean Avenue offers parking.
Does 2245 West McLean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 West McLean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 West McLean Avenue have a pool?
No, 2245 West McLean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2245 West McLean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2245 West McLean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 West McLean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2245 West McLean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
