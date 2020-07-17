2245 West McLean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Spectacular renovation of classic Chicago two-flat in superb north Bucktown location across the street from sought after Pulaski school and steps to all things Damen and Armitage. This main unit occupies the entirety of the main and top floors along with the exclusive rights to the garage rooftop deck, turf patio and two car garage. The immaculate unit lives like a single family with the all hardwood main level featuring formal living/dining areas, heated floors, 4th bedroom, well appointed 3rd full bathroom, office nook and spacious open kitchen and family room space with chef's white kitchen, granite counters, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and glass tiled backsplash. The top floor has generous sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms that connect to a play or office space, full laundry room with side-by-side washer dryer, 2nd full bathroom and a luxe master suite with walk-in closet and spa-like master bathroom with heated floors, steam shower, soaking tub and double bowl vanity. Completing the unit is an amazing rooftop deck, turf patio and 2 car garage. One year lease beginning as early as 7/22/20 and the unit is also available furnished at the same rental price.