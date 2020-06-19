All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2244 W Wilson Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2244 W Wilson Ave 3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2244 W Wilson Ave 3

2244 West Wilson Avenue · (224) 707-1567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2244 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Lincoln Sq. 1BD w/ Forced Heat & Brwn Line! - Property Id: 270777

Vacant for Immediate Move In!
--
Sunny Lincoln Square apt near Brn Line!?Wood flrs?On-Site W/D?Pet-friendly?Message me today to schedule a private tour!
--
$350 Move In Fee no security deposit, plus $45
Monthly Bundled Service Fee: $35 monthly fee for water, sewage, trash, building maintenance
--
650+ credit and 3x rent in monthly income of required co-signer needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270777
Property Id 270777

(RLNE5741770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 have any available units?
2244 W Wilson Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 have?
Some of 2244 W Wilson Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2244 W Wilson Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 W Wilson Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2244 W Wilson Ave 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
441 West Barry
441 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Lake Shore Plaza
445 E Ohio St
Chicago, IL 60611
1357 N Homan Ave
1357 N Homan Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5056 North Winchester Apt.
5056 North Winchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity