2244 N Cleveland Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 18 days AGO
Studio
studio-1
$1,055
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1bd/1b-1
$1,425
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2bd/1b
$1,925
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2244 N. Cleveland.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Stopping to smell the flowers is simple when you live only a few blocks from the Lincoln Park Conservatory at 2244 N. Cleveland. Founded by the Victorian era architect, Joseph Silvee, this paradise is wondrous to explore all year.\n\nWhen youre not taking in the natural beauty of Lincoln Park, youll be admiring your indoor view: hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets and large windows. The building fitness center, complimentary internet and DirecTV Family Package Programming amenities are irresistible additions to this Chicago apartment building.\n\nContact us today so you can finally discover a living space where vintage and modern reside side by side!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2244 N. Cleveland have any available units?
2244 N. Cleveland offers studio floorplans starting at $1,055, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,425, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,925. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 N. Cleveland have?
Some of 2244 N. Cleveland's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 N. Cleveland currently offering any rent specials?
2244 N. Cleveland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 N. Cleveland pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 N. Cleveland is pet friendly.
Does 2244 N. Cleveland offer parking?
No, 2244 N. Cleveland does not offer parking.
Does 2244 N. Cleveland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 N. Cleveland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 N. Cleveland have a pool?
No, 2244 N. Cleveland does not have a pool.
Does 2244 N. Cleveland have accessible units?
No, 2244 N. Cleveland does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 N. Cleveland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 N. Cleveland has units with dishwashers.