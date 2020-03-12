Rent Calculator
2240 West Palmer St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
2240 West Palmer St.
2240 West Palmer Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2240 West Palmer Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Great Bucktown location - close to everything including transportation. Pet friendly, updated kitchen and bath, DW, hwd floors, CAC, deck, street parking.
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2240 West Palmer St. have any available units?
2240 West Palmer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2240 West Palmer St. have?
Some of 2240 West Palmer St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2240 West Palmer St. currently offering any rent specials?
2240 West Palmer St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2240 West Palmer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2240 West Palmer St. is pet friendly.
Does 2240 West Palmer St. offer parking?
No, 2240 West Palmer St. does not offer parking.
Does 2240 West Palmer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2240 West Palmer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2240 West Palmer St. have a pool?
No, 2240 West Palmer St. does not have a pool.
Does 2240 West Palmer St. have accessible units?
No, 2240 West Palmer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2240 West Palmer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2240 West Palmer St. has units with dishwashers.
