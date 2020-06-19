All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2238 North Sawyer Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2238 North Sawyer Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:56 PM

2238 North Sawyer Avenue

2238 North Sawyer Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1791271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2238 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Rehabbed 1 Bed in Prime Logan Square!
Logan Square ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous...Newly Rehabbed! ~ Prime Logan Sq. location: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Exposed Brick walls, Great light, Master Bedroom Suite with master Bathroom, tons of closet space All Large bedrooms, good closet space, in-unit laundry, Storage, Parking Avail,1/2 mile to Blue Line at Milwaukee & Kedzie...... PETS WELCOME!

Amenities:
Storage, Dishwasher, Washer, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 North Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
2238 North Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 North Sawyer Avenue have?
Some of 2238 North Sawyer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 North Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2238 North Sawyer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 North Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 North Sawyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2238 North Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2238 North Sawyer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2238 North Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2238 North Sawyer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 North Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2238 North Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2238 North Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2238 North Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 North Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 North Sawyer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2238 North Sawyer Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
7948 S Hermitage Avw
7948 S Hermitage Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
20 E Scott Apartments
20 E Scott St
Chicago, IL 60610
Old Town Park - II
202 West Hill Street
Chicago, IL 60610
1946 West Nelson St. Apt.
1946 W Nelson St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Jackson
1241-1245 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity