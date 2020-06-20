All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B

2238 North Spaulding Avenue · (630) 360-2262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2238 North Spaulding Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Logan Square 3 bed - Property Id: 291168

*Actual Unit Photos*

Rehabbed apartments include hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and living spaces, and newly constructed back porches. Property Amenities: Hardwood floors Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks from the Logan Square stop on the Blue Line “El”

Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package

*Video Tour Upon Request*

*Please inquire for more information or to request an application*

Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291168
Property Id 291168

(RLNE5827617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B have any available units?
2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B have?
Some of 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B currently offering any rent specials?
2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B is pet friendly.
Does 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B offer parking?
No, 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B does not offer parking.
Does 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B have a pool?
No, 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B does not have a pool.
Does 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B have accessible units?
No, 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Roscoe
532 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
4815-23 W Cortez St
4815 W Cortez St
Chicago, IL 60651
6829 S King Dr
6829 S King Dr
Chicago, IL 60637
The Blackwood
5200 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
6710 N. Sheridan
6710 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity