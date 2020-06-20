2238 N Spaulding Ave 1B

Amenities
Logan Square 3 bed - Property Id: 291168
*Actual Unit Photos*
Rehabbed apartments include hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and living spaces, and newly constructed back porches. Property Amenities: Hardwood floors Secure intercom entry In-building laundry 4 blocks from the Logan Square stop on the Blue Line “El”
Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package
*Video Tour Upon Request*
*Please inquire for more information or to request an application*
Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291168
