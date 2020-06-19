All apartments in Chicago
2231 North Sawyer Avenue
2231 North Sawyer Avenue

2231 North Sawyer Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1648457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2231 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Centrally located near Logan Square dining and nightlife, this light and airy 1 bed, 1 office, and 1 bath apartment offers a renovated kitchen and updated bathroom. Please email for a virtual tour or more information. Apartment Features: - Stainless steel appliances (dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator) - Garbage disposal - Built-in dining counter - Hardwood floors - Energy-saving windows - Enclosed private back porch - Central heat with new programmable thermostat Building Amenities: - Secured garage parking available - Indoor bicycle parking - Free laundry (washer/dryer in building) - Spacious backyard with garden plot - 10 min walk to Logan Sq or California Blue Line Stations - 5 min drive to Kennedy I-90/94 Neighborhood Features: - Vibrant nightlife and dining: 10 min walk to Whistler, Scofflaw, Revolution Brewing, Logan Theatre - Zipcar Carshare: 2 min walk - Divvy Bikeshare: 1 min walk - Great running/biking paths on nearby Palmer Sq and Bloomingdale Trail - Chicago Public Library: 8 min walk - Boys & Girls Club: 3 min walk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 North Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
2231 North Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 North Sawyer Avenue have?
Some of 2231 North Sawyer Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 North Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2231 North Sawyer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 North Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2231 North Sawyer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2231 North Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2231 North Sawyer Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2231 North Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2231 North Sawyer Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 North Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 2231 North Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2231 North Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2231 North Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 North Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2231 North Sawyer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
