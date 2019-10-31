All apartments in Chicago
2230 N Sawyer #2E
2230 N Sawyer #2E

2230 North Sawyer Avenue · (847) 989-1783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2230 North Sawyer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly Rehabbed 3 Bed 2 Bath in Prime Logan Square!
Logan Square ~ Drop Dead Gorgeous...Newly Rehabbed! ~ (3) Three Bedroom, (2) Two Bath in Prime Logan Sq. location: Features Brand New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Built-in microwave, Gorgeous Dark Hardwood Floors, Tall ceilings, Exposed Brick walls, Great light, Master Bedroom Suite with master Bathroom, tons of closet space All Large bedrooms, good closet space, in-unit laundry, Storage, Parking Avail,1/2 mile to Blue Line at Milwaukee & Kedzie...... PETS WELCOME!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 2230 N Sawyer #2E have any available units?
2230 N Sawyer #2E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 N Sawyer #2E have?
Some of 2230 N Sawyer #2E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 N Sawyer #2E currently offering any rent specials?
2230 N Sawyer #2E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 N Sawyer #2E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2230 N Sawyer #2E is pet friendly.
Does 2230 N Sawyer #2E offer parking?
Yes, 2230 N Sawyer #2E does offer parking.
Does 2230 N Sawyer #2E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 N Sawyer #2E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 N Sawyer #2E have a pool?
No, 2230 N Sawyer #2E does not have a pool.
Does 2230 N Sawyer #2E have accessible units?
No, 2230 N Sawyer #2E does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 N Sawyer #2E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 N Sawyer #2E has units with dishwashers.
