223 W Erie St 0808.
223 W Erie St 0808
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

223 W Erie St 0808

223 W Erie St · (224) 343-6767
Location

223 W Erie St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 0808 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great Convertible in River North! - Property Id: 209145

Great 1 bedroom available! located in Chicago's most fun neighborhood, River North. River North is an amazing location to explore the great attractions Chicago has to offer. Have walking access to the vibrant nightlife, glamorous restaurants, art galleries, and an abundance of entertainment. SAVE $1000 ON SELECT ONE BEDROOMS AND $1500 ON TWO BEDROOMS TOWARDS YOUR FIRST MONTH. APPLY WITHIN 48 HOURS AND ADMIN FEE WILL BE WAIVED. Disclosure: Pictures are representative of typical units and may not be the unit advertised. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amenities in this unit include:
-State of the art fitness center
-beautiful landscaped terrace
-pool and spa
-business center
-study lounge
-dog run
-parking garage
-outdoor grill
-amazing views of the city
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209145
Property Id 209145

(RLNE5793279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 223 W Erie St 0808 have any available units?
223 W Erie St 0808 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 W Erie St 0808 have?
Some of 223 W Erie St 0808's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 W Erie St 0808 currently offering any rent specials?
223 W Erie St 0808 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 W Erie St 0808 pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 W Erie St 0808 is pet friendly.
Does 223 W Erie St 0808 offer parking?
Yes, 223 W Erie St 0808 does offer parking.
Does 223 W Erie St 0808 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 W Erie St 0808 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 W Erie St 0808 have a pool?
Yes, 223 W Erie St 0808 has a pool.
Does 223 W Erie St 0808 have accessible units?
No, 223 W Erie St 0808 does not have accessible units.
Does 223 W Erie St 0808 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 W Erie St 0808 has units with dishwashers.

