2222 W Belden Ave 3

One bedroom apartment in Bucktown - Property Id: 296560



NOW OFFERING 1/2 months rent free on new leases starting 7//15 or sooner! In the heart of Chicago's desirable Bucktown neighborhood, near great shopping and top-rated restaurants, our boutique building offers three renovated apartments with modern updates. Interior features include large living space with hardwood floors, kitchens with SS appliances and granite countertops, spacious closets, and central A/C. Laundry is in-unit and several parking spots included in the rent. Pets are welcome, bring your dogs and cats! Popular restaurants AMK Kitchen, Izakaya Mita, and The Bristol join unique bars Map Room and The Charleston within walking distance of your new apartment. Holstein Park is around the corner, with an amazing neighborhood pool for cooling off in the summer. Walk to the Western Blue Line station in 10 minutes, providing rapid service to downtown and O'Hare. The Kennedy expressway is also conveniently close.

