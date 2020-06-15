All apartments in Chicago
2222 W Belden Ave 3

2222 West Belden Avenue · (414) 581-7044
Location

2222 West Belden Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
One bedroom apartment in Bucktown - Property Id: 296560

NOW OFFERING 1/2 months rent free on new leases starting 7//15 or sooner! In the heart of Chicago's desirable Bucktown neighborhood, near great shopping and top-rated restaurants, our boutique building offers three renovated apartments with modern updates. Interior features include large living space with hardwood floors, kitchens with SS appliances and granite countertops, spacious closets, and central A/C. Laundry is in-unit and several parking spots included in the rent. Pets are welcome, bring your dogs and cats! Popular restaurants AMK Kitchen, Izakaya Mita, and The Bristol join unique bars Map Room and The Charleston within walking distance of your new apartment. Holstein Park is around the corner, with an amazing neighborhood pool for cooling off in the summer. Walk to the Western Blue Line station in 10 minutes, providing rapid service to downtown and O'Hare. The Kennedy expressway is also conveniently close.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296560
Property Id 296560

(RLNE5841689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 W Belden Ave 3 have any available units?
2222 W Belden Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 W Belden Ave 3 have?
Some of 2222 W Belden Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 W Belden Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2222 W Belden Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 W Belden Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 W Belden Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2222 W Belden Ave 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2222 W Belden Ave 3 does offer parking.
Does 2222 W Belden Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 W Belden Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 W Belden Ave 3 have a pool?
Yes, 2222 W Belden Ave 3 has a pool.
Does 2222 W Belden Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 2222 W Belden Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 W Belden Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 W Belden Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
