All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2220 W Rice St 2F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2220 W Rice St 2F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2220 W Rice St 2F

2220 West Rice Street · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2220 West Rice Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2F · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2220 W RICE, #2F - Property Id: 311897

SUNNY, TOP FLOOR 2bed/2bath UK VILLAGE REHAB* PARKING SPACE INCLUDED!
Top Floor Unit Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Granite Counters Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout Laundry In Unit Spacious Bedrooms (queen beds max) High Ceilings Central Heat and Air Excellent Natural Light Front Patio One Outdoor Parking Space Included in Price!

Amenities:
Patio, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2220-w-rice-st-chicago-il-unit-2f/311897
Property Id 311897

(RLNE5960576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 W Rice St 2F have any available units?
2220 W Rice St 2F has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 W Rice St 2F have?
Some of 2220 W Rice St 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 W Rice St 2F currently offering any rent specials?
2220 W Rice St 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 W Rice St 2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 W Rice St 2F is pet friendly.
Does 2220 W Rice St 2F offer parking?
Yes, 2220 W Rice St 2F offers parking.
Does 2220 W Rice St 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 W Rice St 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 W Rice St 2F have a pool?
No, 2220 W Rice St 2F does not have a pool.
Does 2220 W Rice St 2F have accessible units?
No, 2220 W Rice St 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 W Rice St 2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 W Rice St 2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2220 W Rice St 2F?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Edge at Sheridan
5910 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60660
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
Eight Eleven Uptown
811 W Agatite Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
7053 S St Lawrence Ave
7053 S Saint Lawrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave
Chicago, IL 60628
2542 S Trumbull
2542 S Trumbull Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
1236 S Lawndale Ave
1236 S Lawndale Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
The Belden Stratford
2300 N Lincoln Park W
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity