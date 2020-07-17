All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2217 N Harlem Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2217 N Harlem Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2217 N Harlem Ave

2217 North Harlem Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2217 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707
Austin

Amenities

all utils included
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio apt - Property Id: 309946

Studio Apt No Bedroom just Living room, 1 bath, kitchen. All utilities included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309946
Property Id 309946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5893050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have any available units?
2217 N Harlem Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 2217 N Harlem Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2217 N Harlem Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 N Harlem Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave offer parking?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have a pool?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have accessible units?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St
Chicago, IL 60613
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St
Chicago, IL 60651
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street
Chicago, IL 60618
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College