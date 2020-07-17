Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2217 N Harlem Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2217 N Harlem Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 N Harlem Ave
2217 North Harlem Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2217 North Harlem Avenue, Chicago, IL 60707
Austin
Amenities
all utils included
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio apt - Property Id: 309946
Studio Apt No Bedroom just Living room, 1 bath, kitchen. All utilities included.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309946
Property Id 309946
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5893050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have any available units?
2217 N Harlem Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 2217 N Harlem Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2217 N Harlem Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 N Harlem Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave offer parking?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have a pool?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have accessible units?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 N Harlem Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 N Harlem Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1135 W. Pratt
1135 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St
Chicago, IL 60613
1635 W Cortland
1635 West Cortland Street
Chicago, IL 60622
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
2540 N Racine
2540 N Racine Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St
Chicago, IL 60651
2357-8 W. School
2357 West School Street
Chicago, IL 60618
Noca Blu
2340 N California Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Glenview, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Lincoln Square
Uptown
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College