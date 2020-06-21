All apartments in Chicago
2211 N Washtenaw Ave

2211 North Washtenaw Avenue · (312) 687-3503
Location

2211 North Washtenaw Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3395 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Spacious units featuring contemporary finishes - Property Id: 304493

Spacious units featuring contemporary finishes and 10' or 11' ceilings. Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum light exposure in all units. Wide plank wood-style flooring creates light and bright spaces. Kitchens feature stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, gas stovetops, dishwashers, durable quartz countertops, ice makers, and balconies in select units.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304493
Property Id 304493

(RLNE5871414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

