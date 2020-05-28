All apartments in Chicago
2200 W Cortez St # 3r

2200 West Cortez Street · (847) 219-6809
Location

2200 West Cortez Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 Vintage 2B 1B in Ukranian Village! - Property Id: 297128

This vintage unit with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in Ukrainian Village is available 7/1. Ukrainian Village is one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the city! This is the place to wander for beautiful churches and cathedrals, laid back brunch spots, art galleries and museums, cultural centers and live music. This unit boasts hardwood floors and large windows for lots of natural light, kitchen with dishwasher, decent size bedrooms and bathroom, storage space, in building coin operated laundry, central heat and A/C system and parking for additional $100. Parking space only available via month-to-month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297128
Property Id 297128

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 W Cortez St # 3r have any available units?
2200 W Cortez St # 3r has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 W Cortez St # 3r have?
Some of 2200 W Cortez St # 3r's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 W Cortez St # 3r currently offering any rent specials?
2200 W Cortez St # 3r isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 W Cortez St # 3r pet-friendly?
No, 2200 W Cortez St # 3r is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2200 W Cortez St # 3r offer parking?
Yes, 2200 W Cortez St # 3r does offer parking.
Does 2200 W Cortez St # 3r have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 W Cortez St # 3r does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 W Cortez St # 3r have a pool?
No, 2200 W Cortez St # 3r does not have a pool.
Does 2200 W Cortez St # 3r have accessible units?
No, 2200 W Cortez St # 3r does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 W Cortez St # 3r have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 W Cortez St # 3r has units with dishwashers.
