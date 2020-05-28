2200 W Cortez St # 3r

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Available 07/01/20 Vintage 2B 1B in Ukranian Village! - Property Id: 297128



This vintage unit with 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom in Ukrainian Village is available 7/1. Ukrainian Village is one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the city! This is the place to wander for beautiful churches and cathedrals, laid back brunch spots, art galleries and museums, cultural centers and live music. This unit boasts hardwood floors and large windows for lots of natural light, kitchen with dishwasher, decent size bedrooms and bathroom, storage space, in building coin operated laundry, central heat and A/C system and parking for additional $100. Parking space only available via month-to-month lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297128

Property Id 297128



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5843743)