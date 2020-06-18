22 S WESTERN AVE.

Amenities
GREAT 2 BED WITH CITY VIEWS, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS, WOOD FLRS, PARKING Large 2bed/2ba condo for rent! Features large private balcony with city views, hardwood floors thru-out, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms. In-unit washer/dryer. Central heat/air. Gas fireplace. 1 garage parking space included. Great location! Across the street from grocery, shopping, and easy access to 290 expressway and Blue Line. Western bus is right outside your door. Available 04/01!