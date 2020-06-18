All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:29 PM

22 S WESTERN AVE.

22 S Western Ave · (805) 901-2656
Location

22 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60612
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 2 BED WITH CITY VIEWS, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS, WOOD FLRS, PARKING Large 2bed/2ba condo for rent! Features large private balcony with city views, hardwood floors thru-out, kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms. In-unit washer/dryer. Central heat/air. Gas fireplace. 1 garage parking space included. Great location! Across the street from grocery, shopping, and easy access to 290 expressway and Blue Line. Western bus is right outside your door. Available 04/01!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 S WESTERN AVE. have any available units?
22 S WESTERN AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 S WESTERN AVE. have?
Some of 22 S WESTERN AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 S WESTERN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
22 S WESTERN AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 S WESTERN AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 22 S WESTERN AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 22 S WESTERN AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 22 S WESTERN AVE. does offer parking.
Does 22 S WESTERN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 S WESTERN AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 S WESTERN AVE. have a pool?
No, 22 S WESTERN AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 22 S WESTERN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 22 S WESTERN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 S WESTERN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 S WESTERN AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
