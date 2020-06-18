All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2159 W Grand Ave 501

2159 West Grand Avenue · (847) 830-0175
Location

2159 West Grand Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bed/2 bath top floor beautiful condo! - Property Id: 264879

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 FULL bathroom available 6/1! This top floor unit features master suite with full bath and huge walk-in closet, tons of natural light, lots of closet space, in unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, dishwasher, and a private balcony with skyline views! PARKING INCLUDED!! Live walking distance to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and night life! Pets allowed with additional fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264879
Property Id 264879

(RLNE5833992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 W Grand Ave 501 have any available units?
2159 W Grand Ave 501 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2159 W Grand Ave 501 have?
Some of 2159 W Grand Ave 501's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 W Grand Ave 501 currently offering any rent specials?
2159 W Grand Ave 501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 W Grand Ave 501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2159 W Grand Ave 501 is pet friendly.
Does 2159 W Grand Ave 501 offer parking?
Yes, 2159 W Grand Ave 501 does offer parking.
Does 2159 W Grand Ave 501 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2159 W Grand Ave 501 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 W Grand Ave 501 have a pool?
No, 2159 W Grand Ave 501 does not have a pool.
Does 2159 W Grand Ave 501 have accessible units?
No, 2159 W Grand Ave 501 does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 W Grand Ave 501 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 W Grand Ave 501 has units with dishwashers.
