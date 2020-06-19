All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:39 PM

2158 North Damen Avenue

2158 North Damen Avenue · (773) 520-0216
Location

2158 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
bbq/grill
EXCELLENT Bucktown location!!! Huge corner unit with approx 1600 square feet. 3 bedrooms - 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan with kitchen/living room and dining room all open with fireplace and front deck. The kitchen features an island, granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplace with limestone mantel. The bathrooms are huge and gorgeous! In-unit laundry. Large master suite with additional deck. Carport parking space included! Section 8 applicants welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 North Damen Avenue have any available units?
2158 North Damen Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2158 North Damen Avenue have?
Some of 2158 North Damen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 North Damen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2158 North Damen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 North Damen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2158 North Damen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2158 North Damen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2158 North Damen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2158 North Damen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2158 North Damen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 North Damen Avenue have a pool?
No, 2158 North Damen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2158 North Damen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2158 North Damen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 North Damen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2158 North Damen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
