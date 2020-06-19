2158 North Damen Avenue

Amenities
EXCELLENT Bucktown location!!! Huge corner unit with approx 1600 square feet. 3 bedrooms - 2.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan with kitchen/living room and dining room all open with fireplace and front deck. The kitchen features an island, granite, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, fireplace with limestone mantel. The bathrooms are huge and gorgeous! In-unit laundry. Large master suite with additional deck. Carport parking space included! Section 8 applicants welcome.