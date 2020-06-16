All apartments in Chicago
2157 Cuyler
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

2157 Cuyler

2157 W Cuyler Ave · (773) 938-0036
Location

2157 W Cuyler Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
North Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic North Center two bedroom, one bathroom garden unit features central air, gas forced air heating, Pergo floring throughout, recessed lighting, rehabbed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, bay window, large combined living and dining rooms, queen and full sized bedrooms, good closet space, updated bathroom with built in linen closet and Jacuzzi, in unit laundry, good storage, easy street parking and more! No pets, please. Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 Cuyler have any available units?
2157 Cuyler has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2157 Cuyler have?
Some of 2157 Cuyler's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 Cuyler currently offering any rent specials?
2157 Cuyler isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 Cuyler pet-friendly?
No, 2157 Cuyler is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2157 Cuyler offer parking?
No, 2157 Cuyler does not offer parking.
Does 2157 Cuyler have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2157 Cuyler does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 Cuyler have a pool?
No, 2157 Cuyler does not have a pool.
Does 2157 Cuyler have accessible units?
No, 2157 Cuyler does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 Cuyler have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2157 Cuyler has units with dishwashers.
