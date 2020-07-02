All apartments in Chicago
2156 W North Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

2156 W North Ave

2156 West North Avenue · (773) 321-8227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2156 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dogs allowed
Fantastic Wicker Park location! 2 BR/1 BA within a quick 2 minute walk to 6-Corners! Near Blue Line, Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops, Grocery, and much more!

This apartment has NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW BATHROOM, NEW WINDOWS, NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BRAND NEW HVAC (central heat/AC).

Building has new plumbing and electric.
Coin laundry just downstairs

Unit is on the 2nd floor.
Must see in a great location!

Video walk-through also available!
$250 move in fee, $65 app fee
Contact Julie for showings
Stark Chicago Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2156 W North Ave have any available units?
2156 W North Ave has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2156 W North Ave have?
Some of 2156 W North Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2156 W North Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2156 W North Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2156 W North Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2156 W North Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2156 W North Ave offer parking?
No, 2156 W North Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2156 W North Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2156 W North Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2156 W North Ave have a pool?
No, 2156 W North Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2156 W North Ave have accessible units?
No, 2156 W North Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2156 W North Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2156 W North Ave has units with dishwashers.
